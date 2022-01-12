Petaluma offers guidance for district mapping

Petaluma will continue electing an at-large mayor, even as the city transitions to district-based elections this year, officials confirmed during a recent open house that clarified the steps and process related to the city’s election transition.

The open house, which took place via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday as COVID-19, provided residents with more detail on how districts will be split based on “communities of interest.”

The event also offered a tutorial on the city’s mapping tool, which lets residents draft their own vision for how districts should be formed.

“These boundaries will not determine how the city governs or how the city will achieve goals as a whole,” said Sophia Garcia, outreach director for Redistricting Partners, the firm hired by the city to assist in the process.

Garcia added that the districts are meant to create more diversity in who is elected and who is eligible to run for office, and that those elected will still be making decisions for the overall community.

The open house came after the City Council in October agreed to shift to district-based elections following the threat of a lawsuit from Malibu-based attorney Kevin Shenkman. In a letter to city officials, Shenkman claimed Petaluma’s at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act, and that the process has made it especially difficult for the city’s people of color to elect their preferred candidates.

The city plans to establish six districts, with one city council member elected from each. Meanwhile, future mayors will still be elected at large.

Each City Council district will be based not only on common geographical location and neighborhoods, but officials hope to group residents by shared economic interests, cultural bonds and religious interests. Districts will also take into account residents who share views on visions for the community’s future, such as those around climate and environment, education and historic preservation.

While many residents appeared to support the transition to district-based elections, some expressed concerns and presented ongoing questions, which largely surrounded topics like gerrymandering, levels of outreach, district boundary rules and how all interest factors will play a role in a single district.

“I’m thinking about particular neighborhoods in our city that show up as having aligned communities of interests on either side of the freeway,” said one resident named Marjorie, who pointed out confusion over how districts will be shaped if landmarks like the Petaluma River and Highway 101 are meant to act as “natural boundaries.” Garcia responded, saying officials will consider such scenarios when creating draft maps.

Residents who want a say in how those communities of interests are formed can fill out a survey posted to the city website. People can also print one out and mail their responses to the Office of the City Clerk at 11 English St.

People can also suggest proposed districts by using the online mapping tool on the city website, or by printing out a city boundary map to physically draw their desired districts, which they can drop off at City Hall.

The next public hearing before the City Council is set for Jan. 31, with initial draft maps posted online one week prior. Final maps will be posted to the city web site for public review on Feb. 28, with the last public hearing on March 7.

Once the process is set and stone, the city’s first district-based election would take place in November of this year.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.