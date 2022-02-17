Petaluma officials break down district map options

One day after a new Super Bowl champion took the stage, Petaluma inched closer to naming a winner of its own.

As City Council members Monday night discussed the best possibilities for dividing the city into six districts equally while avoiding gentrification, officials selected six district draft maps to move forward in the consideration process.

In a Valentine’s Day work session, the City Council analyzed the 26 resident-submitted draft maps and another demographer-designed map. After about three hours of discussion between officials and resident input, council members determined it was best to move forward with six of those maps, with those options to be further broken down in the next public hearing March 7.

“We get that this is a difficult task,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett, in regards to the elaborate details that go into creating districts in the most equal and diverse way possible. “We want to make sure we’re getting it right and we want to be very conscientious about that.”

The city’s transition to district-based elections comes in the wake of legal threats from an attorney who argued last August that the city’s at-large voting system makes it more difficult for minority groups to elect representatives of their choice.

Districts are expected to be finalized by April 4, with the first district-based election expected in November.

Chris Chaffee, president of the city-hired consultant group Redistricting Partners, which is under a contract worth about $300,000, said team members will take the six selected maps and reform them to better fit the vision of the city in keeping desired communities of interest together.

“Hopefully when they come before you, you have different looks and feels and architectures, so that you have all the options out there to then maybe get to three for the next two meetings ahead,” Chaffee said.

The maps which caught the most attention from council members also reflected the most geographic diversity, officials said.

“What I liked about it was that it had a really nice, even representation,” council member D’Lynda Fischer said about one of the maps, with agreement from Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay.

Meanwhile, council members Brian Barnacle and Kevin McDonnell were in favor of maps that broke up districts based on a north/south division rather than east/west boundaries. Barnacle and McDonnell also suggested a possible hybrid draft of a pair of the maps, taking three suggested districts from one, and three from another submitted draft map to create a reimagined map.

Also at the center of discussion was how to group certain communities of interest into single districts when many residents in those communities are scattered throughout town geographically – those included mobile home parks and people of color.

“Out of [six] districts it seems that at least one of them should be majority Hispanic,” said resident Linda Righetti in a letter to city officials submitted prior to the meeting. “I am not certain that our Hispanic neighbors are concentrated in one location so perhaps it is not practicable.”

Council member Mike Healy noted that was one of the challenges demographers will face when working to finalize districts.

“If you achieve one thing perfectly in one part of town then you’re squeezing the balloon on the other part of town,” Healy said.

While he did not give his opinion on how each of the six favored maps rank against each other, Council member Dave King said the selected maps present the most efficient options, given more analysis and some tweaking.

“This would eliminate three quarters of the proposed maps and give us and the public, and the people who are going to weigh in, a much clearer choice,” King said.

Geographic communities of interests, based from public input East Petaluma - Comments about this area emphasized concerns about public services and neighborhood investment needs like road repairs, economic investment, and public safety. Southwest Petaluma - Testimony focused on family-oriented themes, with many submissions referring to local schools or parks as central community components. Central Petaluma - Submissions focused on community history and neighborhood pride. Northwest Petaluma - Submissions focused on the fact that this area is more rural at the western extreme with neighborhoods to the north that are connected by local parks and the community college.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.