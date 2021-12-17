Petaluma officials close westside bridge

Petaluma officials this week closed the wood bridge over Thompson Creek for months-long renovations sparked by structural issues.

On Thursday the bridge, located at the intersection of First and F streets, was closed immediately to vehicle traffic, according to a post on the city website.

The bridge will remain closed about eight months while workers construct a replacement.

The road closure and detour will limit the section of First Street between E and F Streets to local-access only, the post said. Four parking spaces will also be eliminated on First Street to accommodate a vehicle turn-around for nearby traffic. Residents should expect limited traffic at the intersection for the duration of the project.

Anyone with questions or concerns is advised to call 707-776-3673.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.