Petaluma officials consider draft maps for future districts

In an effort to dodge confusion over district formation standards and to focus more on resident-driven map designs, the Petaluma City Council on Monday leaned toward eliminating two out of three demographer-designed draft maps, as officials move into district-based elections following threats of litigation.

In a special meeting Monday, city-hired consultants with Redistricting Partners presented three demographer-drawn draft maps, which attempted to reflect written testimony as well as the 22 maps received from residents thus far through an online mapping tool and by physical submission. Elizabeth Stitt, manager with Redistricting Partners, said the objective was to create the maps in order to fulfill all of the Fair Maps Act requirements – including splitting districts equally by population and along main roads and highways.

But city council members were concerned that communities of interest, such as race and social values, were not at the center of the draft maps’ focus.

“Those lines are convenient, but do they really provide the community of interest divisions the way we want?” said Mayor Teresa Barrett.

Though all of the city council members stressed the need for adjustments to some of the district borders in the demographer’s first draft map, the so-called Map A, with three eastside districts and two others straddling Highway 101, was a unanimous favorite.

“I think by limiting further discussion to Map A, it opens up more thought being given to some of the citizen-generated maps,” said Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay.

The city’s transition to district-based elections comes after Malibu-based attorney Kevin Shenkman sent a letter to Petaluma officials Aug. 19, saying Petaluma’s at-large city council election system is “racially polarized” and that it violates California’s Voting Rights Act of 2001, which prohibits the use of at-large elections. Shenkman threatened to sue the city if officials did not move forward to change the election process to create more opportunity for diversity within the city’s leadership.

Petaluma officials are awaiting the results of a similar conflict in Southern California, where Santa Monica officials are appealing litigation to move the city forward to district-based elections, with the city of Santa Monica saying that communities of interest are already well represented in city leadership, therefore an at-large election system serves the city best.

Meanwhile, Petaluma is set to establish six districts, with one city council member elected from each, with mayors still elected at-large. City Council races will be staggered, as four seats will be up for election in November – the Mayoral seat and three other council seats. The City Council will later determine which three City voting districts will be voting at that time, and which three districts will elect a representative in 2024. Each district will include about 10,000 residents.

Map A districts, as originally drawn District A - the neighborhoods south of East Washington Street and east of Crinella Drive and Sutter Street, stopping at the city limits to the east. District B – the neighborhoods south of East Washington Street and west of Crinella Drive and Sutter Street, stopping at Highway 101 and Lakeville Street to the west and south. District C – includes the Oak Hill neighborhood west of Petaluma Boulevard and the Downtown core. District D - includes the residential neighborhoods north of East Washington Street, east of Maria Drive stopping at the city limits. District E - includes areas north of East Washington Street From Maria Drive on the east and Petaluma Boulevard N. to the west. District F – includes all areas of the city that are south of Lakeville Highway and span to the western and southern edges of the city.

The penultimate public hearing is Feb. 14, where there will be further review of revised maps and more public testimony. If no significant changes are proposed, one map is expected to be selected as the ultimate district framework. An ordinance will then be introduced, and is expected to be adopted on March 7.

“If you’re going to be here, make sure you take care of all your Valentine’s business the weekend before,” said council member Dave King as he encouraged the public to participate in the process’ next steps, earning chuckles from other council members and city officials.

Communities of interest considered Washington St. Corridor/East of 101 – Includes a large Latino population, multi-family dwellings housing low-income community members, dual-immersion schools, and high property values. Heritage District-Downtown, Brewster, Oakhill – People are committed to preserving the historic character of the community. East of 101, South of Madison, bordered on the west by Sonoma Mountain Parkway/Ely Rd – Community members in this area espouse working class values, and are family centered people are often too busy making ends meet to engage fully in community or political activities. Petaluma High School area – Common interests in this area include schools, traffic, public safety, growth, development. Voters in this area are active and interested in environmental, social and racial issues. Rural West Side – Interests in this area include crops, animal and apiary interests. The unincorporated area reflects different lifestyles and values

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.