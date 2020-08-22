Petaluma officials issue warnings over air quality and water use as LNU Complex fires burn

City officials are warning residents to limit their time outdoors and cut down on water usage heading into a warm weekend, as fires in Sonoma and Napa counties coat the region in smoke while taxed fire crews struggle to battle the flames.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert for the region lasting through Sunday. The alert makes it illegal to use fireplaces, wood stoves, fire pits, and other wood-burning devices and urges residents to limit their time spent outdoors.

In downtown Petaluma Friday, sidewalks, cars and outdoor patio furniture were periodically dusted with layers of ash, as winds tugged and pulled a blanket of haze over parts of the city.

Mayor Teresa Barrett, member of the air quality district, said she’s been avoiding leaving her house the past few days, and encourages others to do the same.

“I’m inside and I can smell smoke from inside my house, and it’s just making me cough a little bit more,” Barrett said Friday afternoon. “I just ask that when people go outside, they absolutely wear that mask.”

How to reduce air pollution exposure: – Stay indoors – Keep windows and doors closed as much as possible – Run your A/C – Buy a CARB certified air cleaner to remove indoor particles – Avoid exercising outdoors More tips are here. To check air quality in Petaluma, go here

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which regulates nine counties, found air pollution in southern Sonoma County, including the Petaluma region, reached levels Thursday that were unhealthy for those at high-risk such as seniors, children, seniors and those with respiratory diseases.

Drew Halter, Deputy Director of Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation, said he’s finding himself in the unique position of cautioning residents against using the outdoor spaces that have been precious respites during the past several months of shelter-in-place.

“We’ve seen high use in our parks lately, which has been very encouraging because of COVID-19, but with air quality as poor as it is right now we are really worried about folks having prolonged exposure outdoors,” Halter said. “We want people to remain safe and look at the air quality index before going out.”

Aside from canceling the few weekend permits for the city’s parks, Halter and his department are also heeding directives from the county’s water agency to conserve usage as fire crews continue to tackle the LNU Lighting Complex fires. As of early Friday morning, it had scorched approximately 282,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Residents are encouraged to turn off all outdoor irrigation, take fewer and shorter showers, flush only solids, and postpone the use of laundry and dishwashing machines. It’s also suggested that people wait to wash their cars, turn off things like fountains and auto-valves to pools, and reuse water when possible.

“Everyone just needs to hang tight for a bit – do some of those indoor workouts, use less water for the next couple of days,” Halter said. “The winds will change and we will get through this.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr. Nashelly Chavez with the Press Democrat contributed reporting.)