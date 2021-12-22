Petaluma officials receive pushback on Local Roadway Safety Plan

Petaluma residents expressed heightened concern to city officials as they introduced a roadway safety plan on Monday that would include replacing stop lights with roundabouts at a pair of high-profile intersections.

City council members did not vote on the proposed Local Roadway Safety Plan on Monday, which mapped out a draft of the city’s top priorities for increasing road safety and reducing collisions. The Council agreed to return to the plan at a later date upon draft revisions, a suggestion by City Manager Peggy Flynn.

“We all take safety on and near our streets very seriously, and the city is following best practices in the public works industry by preparing this plan,” said Public Works and Utilities director Christopher Bolt, who presented the plan along with other city works officials.

The plan comes as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Grant Cycle, and its completion will be required in order to receive future funding toward roads and transportation safety. City staff secured grant funding through Caltrans in February 2020 to develop the plan.

A Local Roadway Safety Plan is put in place to reduce traffic accidents, fatalities and serious injuries on public roads. The City hired GHD, an independent third-party consultant with expertise in traffic safety, to survey the area and assist in creating the plan.

Concern areas for auto collisions 1. D & 5th Streets 2. Lakeville & D Streets 3. Caulfield Lane & S. McDowell Boulevard 4. 6th & D. Streets 5. E. Washington & Lakeville Streets 6. Washington & Keller Streets 7. E. Washington Street & Maria Drive 8. D. Street & Petaluma Boulevard 9. E. Washington Street & S. McDowell Boulevard 10. Kenilworth Drive at E. Washington Street

But it was met with widespread criticism among residents, who posted their concerns via the neighborhood social media app Nextdoor. Four dozen letters were also sent to officials to express worry over proposed road projects, and the need for more pedestrian and bike safety. Those included letters from the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, the environmental non-profit Transportation Solutions Defense and Education Fund, and from Petaluma City Schools board president Joanna Paun.

Paun said many busy intersections near schools cause significant hazards for pedestrians, adding that three of her own four daughters were hit in a crosswalk between Meadow Elementary School and Kenilworth Junior High School on their way to Corona Creek Elementary six months ago.

“After the accident, we heard from many folks who also said they have complained to the city about this intersection, but it felt like it was falling on deaf ears,” Paun said in her letter to the city. “Not only is this intersection not in the Road Safety plan, but it is lacking intersections near schools.”

Council members came to the meeting with just as many questions and concerns as the public. Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle bounced off of Paun’s comments, calling for more inclusion of local schools in the report findings. Barnacle then pivoted to express shock about Petaluma’s collision statistics, and the lack of police department representation at the meeting to discuss such statistics.

“When I first talked to (Police Chief) Ken Savavo when I was running for office, he said death and injury from traffic accidents outnumber violent crime 2 to 1,” Barnacle said.

Other raised discussions during the meeting included speed-related crashes, outdated language in the draft report — which was initially brought to attention by council member D’Lynda Fischer — and two proposed intersection roundabouts at intersections along Lakeville Highway.

Council member Mike Healy said there is a high probability that roundabouts at Lakeville and D Streets, and Lakeville and East Washington, have no chance of approval by the California Public Utilities Commission. Approval from the CPUC would be required since the intersections are located at SMART railroad crossings.

“I would not support grant applications for either of those,” Healy said. “My question is that can we pass this with those two options removed. That’s what I would like to see happen.”

City engineer Jeff Stutsman responded, saying that eliminating the roundabouts proposal is a possibility, but it also could present consequences presented by a lack of funding if plans for those intersections are left off the report going forward.

“It definitely needs additional research,” Stutsman said. “But there are other improvements shown at those intersections that can be done.”

Council member Dave King raised questions about some other aspects in the report, such as eliminating some of the parking options at Caulfield Lane and South McDowell Boulevard. But he also praised the idea of removing a left-hand turn option off of East Washington Street onto Keller Street, saying it would help increase the level of pedestrian safety in that area.

“It would push traffic down to Liberty (Street), but to my belief those turns are much safer than they are at Keller,” King said.

The nearly one-hour-long public comment section of the meeting prompted more calls for action and reconsideration from city officials. Petaluma resident Paul G. said that the public should have been more included and engaged before city officials put together the draft report.

“We need a fully marketed, fully scaled public workshop on these goals,” he said, referencing that only 14 surveys had been submitted from the public prior to the report’s release.

Sheila Baker added to the roundabout topic, saying that with the high volume of buses and semi trucks that pass through those intersections, creating roundabouts would present more of a recipe for disaster as they twist around the corner and nearly tip over.

“I just think that it’s very wrong-minded,” Baker said of the proposal.

Toward the end of the meeting, Mayor Teresa Barrett stepped in to address public concern and the report’s lack of clarity and outreach.

“This does have to come back to us in a format that is reaching the purpose it is going for, but also has the input from our community and the people on our staff who know these things,” Barrett said.

Bolt reassured those in attendance that he and his team will be working to update the plan, and will “embark on a robust public input process.”

Said Bolt, “Our community deserves the best and I know we can do better.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.