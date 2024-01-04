One day after management of Petaluma’s Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds was officially transferred to the city, Petaluma leaders and staff gathered at the front gate of the fairgrounds for a symbolic act, using gold bolt cutters to remove a sign reading “No Public Access.”

“This is our residents’ property and we are thrilled that this is going to be accessible to residents,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn as staff and city officials crowded under an awning to keep out of the rain.

Mayor Kevin McDonnell and council members Janice Cader-Thompson and Brian Barnacle removed the sign using bolt cutters spray-painted gold with “One Petaluma” written on it – a reference, Flynn said, to the central location of the fairgrounds.

The moment was captured by city staff, who shared it online.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AjiBaieQOGk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Other city staff and officials in attendance included council member Dennis Pocekay, Economic Development and Open Government Director Ingrid Alverde, Parks and Recreation Director Drew Halter, and former Mayor Teresa Barrett.

The change in management comes after more than a year of contention between city officials and leadership of the 4th District Agricultural Association, which managed the property for 50 years until the city voted in October 2022 to not renew its lease.

As part of the new arrangement, the 4th DAA will continue to organize the yearly fair and will maintain year-round access to the site.

Meanwhile, city staffers told the Argus-Courier that the iconic giant chicken, known for greeting visitors just beyond the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds entrance, was hauled away on Tuesday, allegedly by 4th DAA employees. It was not immediately clear where the chicken was taken or if it will return.