Petaluma officials, residents receive more details on possible district elections

The next public hearing on district-based elections is set to take place Nov. 15, and will likely come much earlier in the evening. This week’s discussion did not begin until nearly 10 p.m.

In their first public meeting since signaling an intention to move toward district-based elections, Petaluma City Council members delved into what that move might entail while a host of residents encouraged the council to push forward with the plan.

The council’s move toward district-based elections, initiated in early October, came in response to the threat of a lawsuit from Malibu-based attorney Kevin Shenkman, who said in an Aug. 23 letter that the council’s at-large election process disenfranchises Latino voters in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.

Council members adopted a resolution in early October to consider transitioning from at-large elections to district-based elections, in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act.

Shenkman also demanded city officials host two public hearings in order to get public feedback prior to the final drafting of district maps.

Today, none of Petaluma’s seven elected council members live on the city’s east side, prompting strong support from east Petaluma residents for a switch to district elections.

This week, a newly formed group of east Petaluma residents voiced its support for the move toward district-based elections, issuing a statement to the city council ahead of Monday’s meeting.

The organization, comprised of more than two dozen residents, was formed to “amplify the voices of historically underrepresented residents of Petaluma.”

“We urge you to wholeheartedly support a district-based voting system,” according to the letter from the East Petaluma Alliance, which includes former Petaluma City Council member Janice Cader-Thompson. “Not just to evade a legal threat, but to embrace the glorious possibility of a more representative, equitable and democratic future.”

Monday’s hearing marked the start of a highly technical process meant to ensure districts are developed in a way that creates more diversity and representation among the city’s elected leaders.

City officials plan to use public comment to propose district maps and present the drafts for further public review at two more public hearings.

Liz Stitt with the firm Redistricting Partners, who gave a presentation to lay out the process details, said each district has to be relatively equal in size. Those districts will be based on the number of people in the area as a whole, regardless of voting registration status or citizenship. The work will be based on the 2020 census, and the districts will be reviewed after every census, said Stitt, who was hired by the city as part of a partnership to guide the work.

City officials estimated that up to $150,000 in total will be spent on legal counsel in the shift toward district-based elections.

Once a map of district boundaries are drawn out and finalized, the first district-based election could take place as soon as Nov. 8, 2022. All initial draft maps will be posted later this month, Nov. 29.

Stitt reiterated that district boundaries are established as a way to elect city leaders in a more diverse manner, and districts will not be used as a way to change how the city decides to govern.

“The city can still work to achieve goals that benefit the city as a whole rather than the interests of any single district,” according to the Redistricting Partners presentation.

The districts also would not be split by barriers such as highways or railroad tracks that would otherwise prevent residents from easily traveling to another part of their district.

Furthermore, each district would maintain “communities of interest,” which ultimately means people in a single district generally reflect common grounds like geographical location and similar policy interests.

Residents will later be able to draw out their own desired district maps and submit them using a mapping tool created by MGGG Redistricting Lab and posted to the city’s web site.

“I agree about the opportunity to broaden awareness and potential participation in many areas of Petaluma that may feel and may be under-represented,” said Susan Kirks, who was a candidate for the City Council in 2020.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.