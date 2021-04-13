Petaluma parents share photos from first day of school

Thousands of Petaluma school children returned to grade school campuses Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced students into remote learning environments.

The Argus-Courier asked parents to submit photos of this unprecedented April first day of school, and is presenting those here to mark the historic occasion.

Masks? Check. Hand sanitizer? Check. Temperature readings? Check. Smiles all around? Definitely, check.

