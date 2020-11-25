Petaluma parking garage mural takes shape

Down a narrow alleyway in the center of town, past graffiti-laden trash bins and drab concrete walls, a local artist has set up shop.

Each morning, Ryan Petersen starts the day anew, surveying the progress of his vivid mural that will soon bathe a large section of the Keller Street parking garage along Telephone Alley.

Some days, the morning light shines in a way that leads him to pick up a new paint color. Other days, he approaches the wall with an altered perspective, painting over yesterday’s layer of acrylic paint with something fresh. On a recent afternoon, a casual remark by a passerby inspired the native Petaluma artist to switch gears entirely.

“This piece evolves every day, it’s like telling a story. I have a finished piece in my head, but getting there is a loose process,” Petersen said. “Like these particular lines I put in that I didn’t really like, until this kid came by and said they look like rolling hills – and now that’s what they’ll become.”

The piece will stretch 125 feet in length and reach a 32-foot height, encompassing the entryway to the parking garage that looks out onto Kentucky Street. Although it is not yet formally named, Petersen says he’d like to include a reference to the Golden Concourse walkway that unfurls from the parking garage entrance and snakes toward Petaluma Boulevard.

Petersen describes his concept as one representing an abstract landscape of California, backdropped by colors evoking a Petaluma sunset falling behind its beloved, rolling hills.

The Casa Grande High School graduate has been an artist full-time for more than 10 years now, after transitioning from a career as an auto mechanic and race car repairman.

Similar to all other public artworks, the mural’s $25,000 price tag is paid through the city’s developer-provided public art fund.

The mural, slated to wrap up by mid-December, is the latest in the city’s growing collection of public art pieces. It is also the first to debut under the auspice of a Petaluma Art Committee program designed to encourage small, artist-proposed pieces throughout the city.

Petaluma Public Art Specialist Steve Huss said the mural marks the first in what he hopes will be a collection of small-budget public art pieces

“What is different here is that it allows artists to propose something they think to put in city spaces, so it’s different from the normal top-down process when we’re trying to find an artist to do a certain piece,” Huss. “This is more about letting the community of artists determine projects they think will be important and make a difference, and that’s very much what this project does. It beautifies that corridor.”

The process for the Keller Street Garage piece began nearly two years ago, Huss said, with initial conversations starting December 2018. It wasn’t until June of 2020 when the final concept received final approvals, and Petersen began preparation work to ready his future canvas early November.

The installation has turned the narrow street into a local curiosity and unintentional art exhibit, attracting curious downtown shoppers to take a closer look at a section many blaze past on their way to their cars or dinnertime reservations.

“Some people are stopping by now everyday to check on the progress,” Petersen said. “I try to engage as much as possible. Sometimes, I get inspiration from them, and I’ll look at something differently after a conversation.”

Up until his goal end-date of Dec. 7, Petersen is planted firmly in front of the mural, toggling between painting tools and hopping on the boom lift to reach the upper edges of the wall.

Once completed, it will be his third mural in town, joining one that can be seen from Copeland Street and another tucked away near Steamer Landing. But it’s these oft-overlooked, dulled spaces that call to Petersen as an artist, pointing to the alleyway as a blank canvas he’s spent many years dreaming of splashing with paint.

“What I look for in the community is run down areas,” Petersen said. “Petaluma is such a great town, so I often try to brighten up spaces that often feel dark, and need a little bit of attention.”

