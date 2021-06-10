Petaluma passes first budget with sales tax funds, boasting 12% general fund boost

Petaluma City Council this week approved its annual budget, jump-starting the fiscal year with significant revenue increases for the first time in more than a decade following years of cuts and a growing deficit.

Although the city is strapped with projected revenue losses from the pandemic, the new 1-cent voter-approved sales tax has ushered in what many city officials characterize as a new era for Petaluma, reversing the years-long trend of austerity and piecemeal fixes to its downsized workforce and infamously dilapidated roads.

During Monday night’s vote, some of the council’s most experienced members remarked on the novelty of passing a budget dominated not by difficult decisions and cuts, but by a surge in funds.

“I think this is my 21st annual budget and this is by the far the happiest one I’ve ever seen,” said Councilmember Mike Healy, the longest-serving representative on the dais. “In past years this has been a doom and gloom kind of meeting.”

The 1-cent sales tax known as Measure U was approved by voters last fall, and bolsters city revenue by $13 million per year. The boost pushes Petaluma’s general fund to $62 million in the coming year, up 12% from last year’s $55 million, and allows the city to move forward with plans to increase staffing and address long-simmering infrastructure projects.

Read through the finalized 2021-22 budget here.

The city’s workforce was reduced significantly in response to the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent recession. In recent months, the city’s labor pool remained at 16% below pre-recession levels, or roughly 48 full-time positions that were nixed due to financial constraint. Since 2008, the county’s second-largest city has grown by 6,000 people, adding further strain on an already crippled workforce.

Nearly half of the new funding source will be used to backfill the $6.8 million deficit in existing programs and services, while the remaining annual tax funds will bolstering staff and support $54.8 million in planned capital improvements.

Without the new tax revenue, the city would have faced a $6.4 million annual deficit during each of the next five years, a more than $30 million shortfall that comes alongside a drop in revenue incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to thank the voters of the city of Petaluma for approving Measure U, that is clearly the difference in the discussion we’ve had over the last several months compared to prior years,” Councilmember Dave King said. “In those years, these have been grim discussions.”

About $2.5 million collected during the second quarter of this year has already been funneled to a handful of new programs and initiatives, including the Petaluma Community Center renovation, city technology upgrades and investments in homelessness services.

