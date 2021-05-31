Petaluma, Penngrove real estate, April 2021

As of May 25, there were 56 active listings in Penngrove and Petaluma, with a total of 94 homes in escrow.

There following homes sold the week of April 11.

Penngrove

8348 Brand Lane, $900,000

Petaluma

710 Petaluma Blvd. S., $525,000

115 W. Payran St., $675,000

24 Meadowglen Drive, $690,000

1016 Daniel Drive, $745,000

105 Saratoga Court, $755,000

551 Garfield Drive, $802,000

2 Shady Lane, $950,000

343 Keller St., $1,650,000

50 Wilson Lane, $1,725,000