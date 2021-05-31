Petaluma, Penngrove real estate, April 2021
As of May 25, there were 56 active listings in Penngrove and Petaluma, with a total of 94 homes in escrow.
There following homes sold the week of April 11.
Penngrove
8348 Brand Lane, $900,000
Petaluma
710 Petaluma Blvd. S., $525,000
115 W. Payran St., $675,000
24 Meadowglen Drive, $690,000
1016 Daniel Drive, $745,000
105 Saratoga Court, $755,000
551 Garfield Drive, $802,000
2 Shady Lane, $950,000
343 Keller St., $1,650,000
50 Wilson Lane, $1,725,000
