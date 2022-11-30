More than 900 people gathered at Hotel Petaluma on Nov. 25 to bid on hand-painted pottery bowls as part of Petaluma People Services Center’s annual 1,000 Petaluma Bowls fundraiser.

The Petaluma event, which returned for its ninth year after missing 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised approximately $22,000 to help fund the center’s Meals on Wheels program and created “a whole lot of awareness about hunger in our community,” said Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center.

More than 1,000 local artists and community members painted bowls for auction this year. Bidding for the bowls began at $25, with most bowls selling between $30 and $55. The most spent on a bowl was $175.

Partygoers enjoyed live music and food prepared by chef Tracy Gentry, who runs the Petaluma People Services Meals on Wheels kitchen and cafe.

The center's volunteer-run Meals on Wheels program delivers freshly prepared, hot meals 365 days a year. Before the pandemic, Hempel said the nonprofit delivered 3,000 meals a month. Now, it is delivering 10,000 meals a month.

“We live in a community where people don't realize how many people are missing meals every day,” said Hempel. “So this event is an opportunity for me to spend one-on-one time with people.”

In addition to donating to and volunteering with Petaluma People Services, Hempel said that locals can call the center to get information about its food programs on behalf of anyone they know who is in need.

“Even if they’re not in Petaluma, we can connect them to other food access locations throughout Sonoma County to make sure they don’t go to bed hungry.”

For more information, go to petalumapeople.org.