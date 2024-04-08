The city of Petaluma has looked to its own in choosing a new chief of police, settling on its interim chief Brian Miller.

Miller, who joined the Petaluma Police Department as an officer 19 years ago, became the department’s interim police chief after former Chief Ken Savano retired last December. The announcement of his selection was made by the city last Friday.

A Sonoma County native, Miller was selected after a “robust public process” that asked for community feedback on desired qualities of its next chief as well as an interview process involving three separate panels. Miller will oversee 71 sworn officers, 35 professional staff, and an annual budget of $26 million, according to the city.

“I am excited to immediately begin working on amplifying and enhancing our community-based district policing strategies so that officers are better known and connected within their service areas,” Miller said.

Within this model, two Petaluma police officers are assigned to each of the city’s 15 districts to support closer community-police relationships. Miller said he wants to focus on reducing crime, increasing traffic safety and improving quality of life through “actions and engagements” that are both “proactive and measurable.”

“I want our officers to model the utmost level of professionalism and be accountable, approachable, and outgoing to and with our community members during each and every interaction,” he said.

Miller earned an undergraduate degree in history at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and a master’s degree in homeland security from American Military University. He is also bilingual in Spanish.

Since joining Petaluma police in 2005, he has worked as a patrol officer, gang enforcement officer, field training officer, crisis negotiator, detective and lieutenant. He was promoted to deputy chief in July 2020 before becoming interim police chief.

In 2020, Miller graduated from the FBI National Academy alongside 255 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. He graduated from the Law Enforcement Command College Program in 2023, a 14-month law enforcement leadership program.

Other highlights from his career include working on the development and launch of the city’s Narcan program in 2018, where officers were outfit with naloxone to assist with overdoses. He was also “instrumental” in launching the city’s SAFE program – a mobile crisis response team designed to help police in situations involving mental health crises and homelessness – according to a news release.

In conjunction with the city’s community engagement liaison, Miller also worked on the Safe Space Anti-Hate campaign in 2022. He was involved with the 2023 Lights On! Program where the city offers repair vouchers instead of citations for minor car issues.

“He has the confidence of our leadership, of our staff, and of our community, and has demonstrated his commitment to proactive community policing, transparency, and accountability at every level of the organization. We are proud to have him assume this crucial role in our city,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn.

“Having served my entire career at the department and now having this opportunity to lead it is incredibly fulfilling and humbling,” Miller said.

He is scheduled to be sworn in during the April 15 City Council meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 11 English St., Petaluma.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.