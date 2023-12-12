Last Thursday, the St. Vincent de Paul High School football team got a rousing send-off, complete with police escort and hundreds of well-wishers, as they left town for the state finals Division 6-AA football game in Pasadena.

The next day, the Mustangs did the unprecedented, claiming the school’s first state championship by defeating Wasco High School 27-6.

“It feels unbelievable. It’s truly an amazing feeling,” said head coach Trent Herzog. “We are so appreciative of all of the support we have gotten from the whole community of Petaluma and the whole county of Sonoma, just amazing.”

The triumph is being celebrated in Sonoma County and Petaluma, where city and school officials are inviting people to cheer on the team in a parade planned for this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

"It's a really big deal to achieve at this level,“ said Mayor Kevin McDonnell. ”We ask our schools and students to achieve academically and in social responsibility, but we can't overlook that achievement in teamwork and sports is also reaching for the stars.“

The parade is expected to start and end at Walnut Park, proceeding up Kentucky Street then back down Petaluma Boulevard.

The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Mustangs, who fell short of the state competition last year after a heartbreaking 56-55 loss to Clear Lake in a North Coast Section final.

Before last week’s trip to Pasadena, St. Vincent defeated Palo Alto in a razor-thin 28-26 win in the state semifinal game, preceded by a stunning 48-12 win over Salesian to lock in the league title.

The Mustangs went 13-2 overall for the 2023 season, one of their strongest in program history.

“Congrats to all the young men, coaches and support staff who reached the top of this mountain,” McDonnell said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.