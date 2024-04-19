Petaluma police advise drivers to be aware of Butter and Egg Days traffic crunch
It’s that time of the year again: Butter and Egg Days is returning to Petaluma this Saturday, April 20, and police are asking drivers to be aware of high traffic and street closures downtown on that day.
“This is a major family-oriented event attended by several thousand people. This event requires the closure of multiple streets in the downtown area,” wrote Sgt. Walt Spiller of the Petaluma Police Department in a Friday news alert. “People attending the event are encouraged to arrive early and carpool to the downtown area.”
Those driving to the event are advised to allow time for traffic and parking. Limited parking will be available at specified locations (see pdf map below). Also, people coming from the Vallejo area should be aware that Highway 37 is scheduled to be closed over the weekend.
Police encouraged people to take public transit to Butter and Egg Days where possible, noting that Petaluma Transit is offering free bus rides with buses scheduled “every 15 minutes on route 11 for this event.” In addition, “SMART will be running three car trains for expected additional passengers.”
And for bicyclists, a bicycle valet will be set up at B and 4th streets near the History Museum.
Butter and Egg Days officially starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the parade starting at noon. “For safety reasons, road closures in some areas will start at 5 a.m.,” Spiller said.
Police also emphasized that “Alcohol will only be sold and consumed in the beer gardens located at the following locations: B Street, between 4th Street and Petaluma Blvd. North; and Western Avenue, between Keller Street and Petaluma Blvd. North. No alcohol may be brought to this event and public consumption of alcohol will not be allowed.”
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: