Petaluma police announce street closures for Rivertown Revival

Rivertown Revival, the two-day festival of “heritage, hijinks and a hootenanny,” returns this Saturday and Sunday to Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park. And that means traffic on both sides of town will be affected, police announced.

“This lively and fun event attracts thousands of people, and vehicle traffic in the area is significantly impacted,” the Petaluma Police Department said in a public notice.

In response to that traffic, police announced the following street closures for both Saturday and Sunday designed “to keep traffic flowing and pedestrians safe”:

Northbound traffic on Lakeville Street will not be allowed to turn left (westbound) onto D Street.

Westbound traffic on D Street will not be allowed to turn left (southbound) onto S. Copeland Street at Steamer Landing.

Southbound traffic on Copeland Street from Washington Street will be completely closed. Traffic coming from either direction on Washington Street will not be able to turn left or right onto Copeland Street.

The closures will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, police said. Officers will be working the event on both days.

Police noted that those wishing to access Steamer Landing’s small parking lot must do so by turning from eastbound D Street. However, that lot is expected to fill up quickly.

“People attending the event are encouraged to arrive early, carpool or take public transportation,” police said. They also recommended that “those who cannot avoid the area to allow plenty of time for travel.”