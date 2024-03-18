Petaluma police arrest 2 in suspected DUIs on eve of St. Patrick’s Day

Petaluma police arrested two men, both suspected of drunken driving, in unrelated incidents on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, officials said Sunday.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, personnel from the city’s police and fire departments were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Petaluma Boulevard, just north of E. Washington Street, according to a police report.

They were responding to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses told first responders that an orange Dodge Charger going south on the boulevard rear-ended the motorcycle, according to police, who identified the driver of the Charger as Willy Mungai of Santa Rosa.

When contacted by officers, Mungai “displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication,” according to the report, and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages.

Mungai was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, and on suspicion of being involved in a collision causing injury. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital.

Just after midnight, Petaluma police were dispatched to the intersection of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive, 2 miles east, where a motorist had collided with the roundabout.

Responding officers, according to police, were told the driver had fled on foot. He was found hiding in the side yard of a nearby residence, they added.

The driver, Adolfo Gascon, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was later booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

