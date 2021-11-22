Sacramento men arrested after Petaluma police find catalytic converter stash

The discovery of a stash of catalytic converters in the back seat of a vehicle early Sunday led to the arrests of two Sacramento men, according to Petaluma police.

Nongchi Yang, 39, and Thai Vue, 37, were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglary tools, authorities said.

Petaluma police officers stopped Yang and Vue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday as they were leaving Petaluma on Highway 101 at Lakeville Highway.

Police had received a report of a catalytic converter theft in the area of Southpoint Boulevard and the vehicle Yang and Vue were in was believed to be connected to the crime, officials said in a news release.

During the traffic stop, officers found seven catalytic converters, an automobile jack and electric tools on the back seat of the car, authorities said.

“Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague California residents due to the value of the metals used in manufacturing them. Catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium, and palladium,” police said in the news release. “The metals are costly and can be sold to scrap yards for several hundred dollars per catalytic converter, depending on the size of the converter and the current rate on the metals inside it.

“Additionally, it can cost up to $2000 to replace a catalytic converter. It is illegal to drive a car without one,” the release said.

Yang and Vue were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

