Petaluma police arrest 2 on suspicion of possessing child porn

Petaluma police arrested two Petaluma men in two unrelated investigations on suspicion of possessing child pornography and other charges, the department said in a news alert.

On March 8 police arrested Thomas Price, 35, of Petaluma after receiving a tip regarding illegal, obscene material, according to the news alert.

“During the investigation detectives established probable cause that showed Price was in possession of illegal and obscene material,” police said.

Price was charged with one felony count of possessing material of minors engaging in or simulating sexual conduct, a misdemeanor for secretly recording a person in a state of full or partial undress, and a misdemeanor for annoying or molesting a child under 18.

He was booked into Sonoma County jail, and was not in custody as of Friday, according to jail records.

Five days later, in a separate investigation, police arrested Angel Vega, 26, of Petaluma after receiving a different tip regarding illegal, obscene material and for an outstanding warrant related to the investigation.

During the investigation, police established probable cause to show Vega possessed obscene material with the intent to distribute. He was arrested and charged with one felony count of possessing material of minors engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor for distributing or intending to distribute child pornography.

As of Friday Vega also was not in custody at Sonoma County jail, according to jail records.

These are both active investigations and police are asking for the public’s assistance. For the investigation involving Price, please contact Detective Acton at 707-778-4444, and for the investigation involving Vega, please contact Detective Estrella at 707-781-1206. Police can also be reached at ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org for either investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.