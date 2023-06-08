Petaluma police arrest 2 Santa Rosa felons allegedly concealing loaded handgun

Petaluma police said they arrested two Santa Rosa men Wednesday night after a traffic stop found them to be in possession of a concealed loaded handgun despite being felons.

The traffic stop occurred June 7 at around 11:47 p.m. near the corner of Lakeville Highway and Browns Lane in southern Petaluma. According to police, a records check found that the driver, 39-year-old Jose Ricardo Rubio-Rivas, “was on active Sonoma County pretrial release for a felony reckless evading charge,” prompting officers to search the vehicle.

During the search they found a loaded handgun had been stashed under the passenger’s seat, according to police, who added that “A records check on the firearm revealed it was stolen out of Fresno.”

Due to their alleged possession of a stolen handgun, both Rubio-Rivas and the passenger, 32-year-old Daniel Anguiano-Rivas, also a felon, were arrested for suspected firearm violations. Both men were booked into the Sonoma County jail.