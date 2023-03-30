Petaluma police arrest 3 accused of stealing catalytic converters

A dramatic vehicle stop and foot chase early Wednesday led to the arrest of three alleged thieves in possession of a firearm, drugs, cutting tools and several stolen catalytic converters, Petaluma police said.

The incident began a little after 3 a.m. Wednesday, when a resident of Weatherby Way in Petaluma reported that a catalytic converter had been stolen from their Toyota Sequoia. The resident reporting the crime said her son had heard power tools being used, and “They went outside to see the suspect vehicle, which they described as a white SUV, drive away,” police said in a news release.

Soon after, a patrol officer noticed a white Ford Edge heading westbound on Caulfield Lane near Lakeville Street. The officer called for backup, followed the white SUV onto northbound Highway 101, and initiated a traffic stop at the East Washington Street off-ramp, police said.

Police said that upon approaching the stopped vehicle, officers noticed a woman in the back seat lying down as if to conceal something on the seat. They also saw that the man in the passenger seat, later identified as 45-year-old Alberto Tolintino of Hayward, had access to a handgun being kept in the car door.

According to police, “Tolintino was uncooperative and not listening to officers’ instructions. The officers retreated to their vehicle to provide them cover and attempt to deescalate the situation. As officers ordered Tolintino out of the vehicle he fled on foot.”

Petaluma police, with assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, then established a perimeter and brought in a helicopter and a K-9 unit to search for Tolintino. They found him “in the waterway that parallels the north curb line of East Washington Street,” and after a brief struggle took him into custody.

The other two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Dora Alicia Cordero, 44, and Adolfo Esteban Estrada Manuel, 28, also of Hayward, were arrested without incident. Police said they also recovered the gun, four catalytic converters, methamphetamine and a glass pipe, and cutting tools.

All three suspects were taken to Sonoma County jail on suspicion of a variety of crimes, including conspiracy, grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and – for Tolintino – possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed firearm, and resisting arrest. Police said Tolintino also had an outstanding warrant out of Alameda County for vehicle theft.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as palladium and platinum and can be resold on the black market for hundreds of dollars each, according to authorities.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.