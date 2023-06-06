Petaluma police arrest 9, cite 18 during weekend checkpoint

Petaluma police made nine arrests and issued twice as many citations during a DUI checkpoint held last weekend, the department announced.

According to police, those nine arrests included one person who was driving under the influence of alcohol, two who violated DUI probation, four who had outstanding warrants and two who were driving with a suspended license.

“Most drivers screened during the checkpoint were cooperative and appreciative of Petaluma Police Department’s efforts in trying to deter drunk driving,” said Petaluma police Sgt. Walter Spiller.

During the checkpoint, held at Petaluma Boulevard North at Gossage Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, police also cited 18 people who were driving without a license. In total, 1176 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 943 of them were screened, police said.

“Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers as well as the public,” Spiller said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.