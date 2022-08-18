Petaluma police arrest armed suspect who threatened firefighters

Petaluma police have arrested a man accused of using a knife to threaten firefighters who were in the midst of a training exercise Monday.

Sergio Antonio Perdomo Perez, 61, was arrested at an unspecified time near Washington and Keller streets, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Firefighters reported that a man in a pink jacket waved a Buck knife at them and made “threatening gestures” with it, according to the Police Department.

Officers approached Perdomo Perez on Washington. Officials said he threw the weapon into the street before being arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and brandishing a weapon at emergency personnel.

He was previously arrested Feb. 4 on suspicion of brandishing a knife at a man and his 8-year-old daughter at McDowell Elementary School, police said.

Authorities added, Perdomo Perez fled but was arrested outside an apartment complex after he was stopped by an officer who deployed a stun gun.

Police say Perdomo-Perez has 21 arrests dating back to 2020 but the Sonoma County District Attorney’s website does not show that charges related to the Feb. 4 incident were filed.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi