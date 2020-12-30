Petaluma police arrest arson suspect

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of intentionally setting a pair of dumpster fires in downtown Petaluma on Christmas Day.

Nalani Felli, 50, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on two felony counts of arson Tuesday afternoon, online inmate logs show.

The fires were reported to police on Water Street near East Washington Street, the first at 2:04 a.m. and the second at 11:21 p.m., authorities said.

Surveillance footage from a nearby camera captured a person wearing a dark, long jacket, dark pants and shoes and possibly a beanie.

Officers found Felli, who police say is homeless, on Cedar Grove Parkway north of downtown Tuesday afternoon with unspecified evidence that linked him to the blazes, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

He allegedly admitted to being the suspect in the dumpster fires and gave other incriminating statements to officers, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information late Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.