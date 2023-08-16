Petaluma police arrest bus driver after restaurant evacuated

Petaluma Transit bus driver arrested on suspicion of annoying/molesting a child under 18, police said.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2023, 8:50PM

A Petaluma Transit bus driver was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of annoying/molesting a child under 18, police said.

Lloyd Robinson, 41, of Rohnert Park, was arrested by Petaluma police who were investigating allegations of lewd behavior, specifically annoying a minor, Petaluma Police announced in a Tuesday night news release.

A fast-food restaurant on North McDowell Boulevard was evacuated and searched by police, who at first believed Robinson was barricaded inside it, the news release said.

Robinson is a contract employee of Petaluma Transit, the news release said. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he is being held on $50,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.