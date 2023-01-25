Petaluma police arrest man for allegedly possessing ‘ghost gun’

A search of the vehicle revealed that Jeremy Brown was in possession of a “non-serialized firearm,” police said.|
EMMA MOLLOY
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 24, 2023, 5:35PM
Updated 7 hours ago

Petaluma police arrested a Windsor man last Friday for allegedly possessing a loaded “non-serialized firearm,” also known as a “ghost gun.”

The arrest came a few minutes after 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, when a Petaluma police officer “observed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes of traffic on US Highway 101 South,” according to police. Suspecting possible intoxication, a traffic stop was made.

Besides finding cannabis in the vehicle – which the officer suspected based on the smell – a search turned up the loaded, non-serialized handgun located under the driver’s seat.

Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle and possessing a concealed firearm, as well as possessing a non-serialized firearm. He was transported to the Sonoma County Jail that evening.

Authorities say ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be purchased online and assembled at home. The illegal weapons are available to those prohibited from owning guns, such as convicted felons.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor