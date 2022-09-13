Petaluma Police arrest Rohnert Park man in early morning DUI crash

Petaluma police arrested a Rohnert Park man early Monday morning after he admitted to driving under the influence and crashing his car near the SMART station.

A witness reported the crash, near the intersection of East Washington and Copeland streets, to the Petaluma Police Department at about 1:20 a.m., police said in a news release.

The witness reported they saw a vehicle crash into the chain-link fence that surrounds the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit parking lot, police said.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Gaudencio Cortes-Chavez was having a difficult time standing up, according to police. Cortes-Chavez admitted to responding officers he had consumed alcohol shortly before the incident, police said.

“The Petaluma Police Department is committed to increasing traffic safety and reducing the number of alcohol-related collisions,” said Petaluma Police acting Sgt. Chris Ricci, who thanked the witness for reporting the crash.

Police conducted a series of field sobriety tests that revealed the driver’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal amount. Police then arrested Cortes-Chavez on suspicious of driving under the influence, and he was booked at the Sonoma County jail.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.