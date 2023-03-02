Petaluma police arrest Santa Rosa man after 9-mile car chase

A Santa Rosa man led Petaluma police on a 9-mile car chase Monday night before finally being arrested and charged with evading officers and violating his probation.

Police said the incident began at 10:22 p.m. Monday when patrol officers on northbound Highway 101 attempted to make a traffic stop for “multiple vehicle code violations.”

But the driver wouldn’t stop, instead leading officers on an extended pursuit before the vehicle was stopped near the Todd Road exit.

A report by Sonoma County Scanner Updates indicated officers made the stop by laying down a spike strip and blowing out the vehicle’s tires, but that detail has not been confirmed by police.

Having successfully pulled him over, Petaluma police arrested Irish McBroom, 39, of Santa Rosa, without further incident. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

McBroom has been in trouble with the law before, including for not cooperating with authorities while behind the wheel.

According to Bay City News, in 2016 McBroom refused to provide identification to an officer at a DUI checkpoint in Petaluma and had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle. In that incident he was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, driving on a suspended license, and for an outstanding warrant.