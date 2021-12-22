Petaluma police arrest suspect after prowling report

A South Carolina man was arrested in Petaluma on Tuesday after he tried to enter a home on the southern end of the city, police said.

Perry Blackman, 41, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of loitering on private property, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Jade Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Petaluma River and west of Highway 101.

A man called 911 and told authorities that a stranger had jumped into his backyard and was trying to open the back door, according to police.

The man said he confronted the stranger, telling him to leave, but the stranger continued trying to get into the home.

The stranger was unable to open the back door and he “fled over a nearby fence,” police said.

An officer responding to the call found Backman in the neighborhood and detained him. He matched the 911 caller’s description of the suspect, police said.

