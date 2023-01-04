Petaluma police arrest teen accused of felony weapons charges, shooting

Petaluma police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of committing four felonies, including robbery, possession of a deadly weapon and felony assault with a deadly weapon, as well as negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to a news release Issued Tuesday, a shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cherry Street. officers responded to the scene of a shooting involving two cars whose drivers sped away.

They discovered a single shell casing and other evidence and determined no one had been struck by the bullet.

While the department’s investigations unit processed the scene, a juvenile victim came forward to provide evidence that helped them identify a 15-year-old suspect.

Detectives and officers took the suspect into custody Tuesday evening and later served a search warrant at his home, according to Petaluma police.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.”

Authorities did not release details about what prompted the other charges against the teen.

The teen’s name was not released because he is a minor.

