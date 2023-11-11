Petaluma police arrested a man Friday evening on suspicion of stealing a truck with a dog inside it.

Police said a local resident reported his truck had been stolen sometime before 7:34 p.m. The resident’s dog was inside the truck, police said.

After the victim provided a description of his truck, several police officers searched the area for it but were unable to locate it. Police said they then broadcast a countywide “be on the lookout” for the truck, alerting neighboring law enforcement agencies.

At about 8:05 p.m. the truck was spotted by a Santa Rosa police officer traveling northbound on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. The officer ordered the driver to stop but the vehicle sped away.

Police pursued the vehicle, which eventually traveled southbound on the highway into Petaluma, officials said. There, police used a “spike strip” in front of the truck, causing the tires to deflate. The chase ended shortly after that, just south of the Old Redwood Highway overpass.

Police said the suspect, Michael Carter Bailey, described as a “50-year-old Petaluma transient,” was taken into custody after he surrendered to the officers. Bailey was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony violation of probation and evading a police officer.

The victim’s dog was returned to him unharmed, along with his vehicle.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the theft of the truck contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.