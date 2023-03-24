Petaluma Police on Wednesday night arrested two Santa Rosa residents who were linked to a stolen vehicle, and were found with narcotics and other paraphernalia.

Officers responded at approximately 9:04 p.m. March 23 to a report of an unoccupied vehicle left running in front of a residence on Santa Ines Way, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers then determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of San Rafael. Officers then took possession of the vehicle and later towed it away for safekeeping after they were unable to make contact with the victim.

“After an extensive search and speaking with several nearby community members, officers were able to locate evidence at various locations that lead them to a residence nearby,” police said.

That’s when the suspects, identified as Tania Sanchez-Soto, 24, and Enrique Galica-Torres, 21, of Santa Rosa, were located and arrested. After they were detained, police located narcotics and other paraphernalia.

Sanchez-Soto and Galica-Torres were arrested on various charges and booked into the Sonoma County Jail without incident.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.