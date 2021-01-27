Petaluma police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Petaluma police are seeking help identifying a suspect involved with a burglary in mid-January.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a man in the 300 block of Cortez Drive at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. He appears to be an adult wearing sweats and a Los Angeles Angels baseball sweatshirt, police said.

The man stole multiple power tools from a truck, police said.

Surveillance cameras also captured the suspect’s vehicle, a dark-colored four-door mini-SUV.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

