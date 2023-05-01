Petaluma police say missing 12-year-old girl found safe

Petaluma police announced that a 12-year-old Petaluma girl believed to have run away from home was found and is back home.

The girl was last seen by her mother Monday morning at 7:30. However, police said, she “did not arrive at school and a note was later discovered indicating she had run away.”

Later on Monday, “At approximately 1:35 pm, (the girl) was located by a family member on the east side of Petaluma,” police said. “She has returned safely to her residence.”

The girl had no history of running away and was considered “at risk” due to her age.

(Because she is back home, the Argus-Courier removed the girl’s picture and identity from this story.)