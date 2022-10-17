Petaluma police ask residents to register their security cameras

Petaluma police have launched a program encouraging residents with installed security cameras to register them with the department, allowing authorities to more easily contact those whose cameras may have captured footage relevant to a case.

The Security Camera Registry Program “is a completely voluntary program where you can register your home or business security cameras so in the event officers need surveillance footage they know who to contact in the area,” police stated in a social media post last Thursday.

The department emphasized that registering in the program does not give police access to the security cameras or their feeds. Police also said providing footage will always be voluntary, and that registrants will only be contacted if police believe they may have captured relevant footage.

To sign up for the online registry, go to bit.ly/3BIw43a or visit cityofpetaluma.org/cameraregistration.