Petaluma City Council ratifies police oversight committee

The Petaluma City Council approved a list of 23 recommendations this week for the city’s police department as an addendum to its first-ever police audit in a unanimous vote that also made official the creation of a city-managed police oversight committee.

The Public Safety Advisory Committee – intended to be a community resource to improve community-police relations – and the recently released police audit began as recommendations from the city’s 28-member Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee, which formed in March 2021 in response to a nationwide outcry against police brutality on people of color.

The 20-page addendum introduced Monday was created in response to City Council members and the public seeking more insight related to use of force as described in the city’s first-ever police audit, which was originally presented at a March 18 council meeting by members of IntegrAssure, the city’s independent police auditor.

Council members voted 6-0 for both items on Monday, with Mike Healy absent.

During the March meeting, council members and the public highlighted disparities between the use of force data broken down by race and the city’s demographics.

Of the 119 incidents reported in the original audit involving both use and display of force, broken down by race, the 129 people involved were: 63 white; 43 Hispanic/Latino; 17 Black; 3 Asian; 3 other. In the addendum, the Asian population is grouped with the “other” category for ease of reporting, said auditor Jeff Schlanger of IntegrAssure.

Broken down by percentage, this is 49% white; 33% Hispanic/Latino; 13% Black; 2% Asian; 2% other.

According to 2022 Census Bureau data, the city of Petaluma is 69% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 19% Hispanic/Latino, 1.3% Black, 4.8% Asian.

The 23 recommendations in the addendum are issues that “have often been identified by supervisors in their review process,” and discussed between Petaluma police’s commanding staff and IntegrAssure’s staff.

Some areas of improvement include: use of handcuffs during detention and reasonable suspicion stops; communicating arrest before putting on handcuffs; protocols around use of force for missing minors; criteria to activate body-worn cameras; and deployment procedures for spike strips.

The addendum also includes 13 charts on use of force data broken down by gender, race, taser use, police K-9 deployment, whether they were a Petaluma resident or not, and other factors. It also includes the auditor’s rubrics used to review incidents.

Takedowns involved 42 individuals, and when broken down by race the people were: 23 white; 14 Hispanic/Latino and 5 Black.

Of the 54 calls that ultimately led to use of force, the people were: 35 white; 12 Hispanic/Latino; 6 Black; 1 other. The report further detailed whether an officer or a member of the community initiated the calls, with 44 of these calls – or 81% – originating from the community.

New committee’s role

The newly established Public Safety Advisory Committee will go through a recruitment process for the next two months before its members are seated in July, said police Chief Brian Miller, who presented the item to council members Monday.

The committee “is intended to act as a community resource for the city of Petaluma in the formation of strategies, development of community policing concepts, increasing public awareness, and addressing police/community relations,” according to a staff report. It is also intended to be a forum to discuss community concerns, with the goal of representing “a broad spectrum of viewpoints.”

The committee is expected to review and discuss the independent police auditor’s report, assist in developing Petaluma police’s strategic plan, give input on police policies, review the annual military equipment report, assist with developing and reviewing its strategic plan goals, and suggest public safety programs and initiatives, Miller said.

“One of our four service priorities is focusing on community engagement and we really look to this committee as being a conduit to increase those engagement opportunities,” he said.

The committee would also share feedback to the community, city staff and the chief. The group of up to six community members plus one City Council liaison (for a one-year term) will initially meet monthly, Miller said.

Criteria to join include being a resident or Petaluma business owner for at least a year; not a current or former Petaluma Police Department employee or related to or household member of the department; not an attorney representing criminal or civil law matters; having no pending criminal proceedings; and able to comply with all duties, according to the staff report.

In the initial group, three members will serve four years and three will serve two years, and consecutive terms will last four years with a maximum of two consecutive terms – the same term limits for the existing committees, commissions and boards.

At one point during the City Council discussion, council members asked about and proposed requirements for possible appointees, including age and term limits for youth, where members could reside, and other aspects of a youth committee members’ service.

City Attorney Eric Danly clarified that staff were there to receive the council’s direction and that the draft did not prescribe a youth member.

Amid the back and forth, Miller stated the department’s position.

“I think we welcome and just look for active participation, engagement from a broad representation of the city collectively,” Miller said.

Ultimately, the council voted to support the resolution with no major revisions, save for some clarifying language as suggested by Danly.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for May 20 inside the City Council Chambers at 11 English Street at 6:30 p.m.

