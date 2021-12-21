Subscribe

Petaluma Police: Avoid holiday scams

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 21, 2021, 11:05AM
Report to police if solicitors appear to be:

Sweepstakes or lotteries

IRS collection agency

Charities/holiday gift drives

Grandchildren/friends claiming to be in jail

Tech support

Life and/or health insurance agency

Utility payment services

Petaluma police are warning residents to remain vigilant of possible holiday-related scams this week.

The Petaluma Police Department sent out a notice advising the community to contact police if residents are approached by solicitors asking for money orders by phone or mail, or scammers who are going door to door.

Police also provided a list of possible scams, and urged the public to call 707-778-4372 to report such incidents.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

