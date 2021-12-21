Petaluma Police: Avoid holiday scams

Grandchildren/friends claiming to be in jail

Petaluma police are warning residents to remain vigilant of possible holiday-related scams this week.

The Petaluma Police Department sent out a notice advising the community to contact police if residents are approached by solicitors asking for money orders by phone or mail, or scammers who are going door to door.

Police also provided a list of possible scams, and urged the public to call 707-778-4372 to report such incidents.

