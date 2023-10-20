Petaluma police Chief Ken Savano announces retirement

The end of this year marks the end of an era for the Petaluma Police Department, as Chief Ken Savano has announced his retirement.

“The upcoming retirement of Police Chief Ken Savano has been set for Dec. 31, 2023, with his last day on the job to be Nov. 16,” the city of Petaluma stated in a Thursday news release. “Chief Savano has served as Police Chief since 2016, and as a peace officer in Petaluma for 30 years.”

Savano, who began his career with the department in 1994, wrote in his retirement letter that he was “proud to work for the city of Petaluma alongside caring and compassionate professionals who think of others first and recognize the nobility of public service and community safety,” according to the city release.

One of Savano’s most notable achievements while serving with the department, the city said, was after he was promoted to sergeant in 2002 and supervised a “countywide DUI task force with all Sonoma County law enforcement agencies working together to reduce fatal and injury alcohol related collisions in the county by more than 70%.”

The city said it plans to hold a “nationwide search” to find Savano’s replacement. Until then, Deputy Chief Brian Miller, an 18-year veteran of the department who was promoted to his current role in 2020, will serve as interim chief.

Miller said that Savano “has really taught us in the organization about the importance of relationships. He fundamentally believes that our relationship with the community starts with our staff, and he models that. He’s encouraged our officers to be more open and vulnerable with people, and more compassionate.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.