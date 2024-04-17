Brian Miller sworn in as Petaluma’s new police chief

Brian Miller is officially Petaluma’s 25th police chief.

With his family present, Miller was sworn in at the Monday night City Council meeting by City Clerk Caitlin Corley before the audience broke into applause followed by a standing ovation.

The city announced his selection on April 5 after a months-long process that involved community feedback on the desired qualities of the city’s next chief and interviews involving three separate panels. As chief, he will oversee 71 sworn officers, 35 professional staff and an annual budget of $26 million, according to the city.

After he was sworn in, Miller’s two daughters stood in front of him holding bouquets of flowers as his wife, Jolene Miller, pinned his badge on him.

In the audience were colleagues from the Petaluma Police Department, staff from the Petaluma Fire Department, Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez and leadership from other local law enforcement and first responder agencies.

When it was his turn to give a few words, Miller began by saying he felt “A little overwhelmed.” He turned to face members of the community seated and standing behind him as he spoke into the podium’s forward-facing microphone: “This is completely why I wanted to take on this immensely important role. I couldn’t be more committed to this community, the profession and to Petaluma.”

The Sonoma County native is a 19-year veteran of the Petaluma Police Department, having served his entire policing career here. In that time he has served in numerous roles including patrol officer, gang enforcement officer, field training officer, crisis negotiator, detective and lieutenant.

Miller became deputy chief in July 2020 before taking the role of interim police chief following the late-2023 retirement of Ken Savano, who was present on Monday.

“I benefited greatly from everyone in this room,” Miller said, acknowledging staff, Savano and others who he said helped prepared him for this role.

“We intend as an organization to continue striving to be better and better than we were yesterday. And continuously improving. We pride ourselves on being the utmost professional at all times and we’ve been talking a lot recently about moments like this, about building relationships and bringing people together across community and working together.

“Collectively, we know we’re stronger together, we’re safer together, we’re one Petaluma together. So thank you. I appreciate all of you. I look forward to working and serving with all of you and our department,” he said as the audience applauded once again.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.