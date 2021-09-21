Petaluma Police, CHP offer free car seat safety event

Certified safety technicians will offer free car seat safety checks as a part of Child Passenger Safety Week.

The Petaluma Police Department announced in an emailed release that it is partnering with the California Highway Patrol to hold the National Car Seat Check event, which is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. September 23 at the Community Center on S. McDowell Blvd.

“We know parents and caregivers have a lot on their plates, so we hope that the National Car Seat Installation Event this Thursday will be an opportunity to take just an hour or so to ensure your child is safe in their car seat or booster,” said Traffic Sgt. Walt Spiller in the statement.

Technicians at the event will provide education for choosing the correct, age-appropriate car seat and will show parents how to use seats correctly.

New car seats will be given to low-income families upon request, free of charge.

Car crashes are currently the leading cause of death among children in the U.S.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

