Petaluma Police Department introduces new K-9 unit

The Petaluma Police Department is training a new K-9 unit, the department announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Officer Brandon Hansen and a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Cash are preparing to start regular patrol shifts soon, according to the department’s Instagram post. Cash is training to detect narcotics, apprehend suspects, protect his handler and conduct searches.

“As COVID-19 social distancing orders [are reduced], the public will have an opportunity to meet ’Cash’ at local school functions, National Night Out and other community events,” the post read.

The Petaluma Police Department has two other full-time K-9 teams that help apprehend suspects, find missing persons, detect narcotics and locate lost property.