The Petaluma Police Department has been selected to participate in a UC San Diego pilot program designed to improve the health and well being of its staff, department leaders said during a Petaluma City Council meeting earlier this month.

The Organizational Wellness and Resilience Program is an evidence-based program led by the university in conjunction with the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, said Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller, who kicked off a presentation of the program to the City Council during its Oct. 16 meeting.

The local department is one of seven in California taking part in the program, he said.

The search to support first responder wellness isn’t new. After Petaluma police participated in President Barack Obama’s 2015 task force on 21st century policing, the department adjusted to prioritize staff wellness by creating a peer support program and first-responder resiliency training, among other steps.

However, much of that work was focused on reactionary services that respond to trauma after an incident, said police Lt. Nicholas McGowan.

By contrast to previous programs, the new one is designed to give law enforcement professionals supportive tools – spiritual, emotional and mental – before they face a traumatic incident, be it an hours-long standoff or a case of self-incineration.

As one example, in August 2016, two young girls were trapped in a car that entered the Petaluma River and were unable to be saved in time. The incident affected several public safety departments, namely hospital staff, fire and police, some of whom suffered from PTSD following that rescue, McGowan said.

What’s unique about Organizational Wellness and Resilience is that it supports the entire police department, not just first responders, and includes sworn and non-sworn staff such as dispatchers and crime scene investigators, who may be equally affected by on-the-job trauma, Miller said.

The program is expected to roll out in January. It was developed by resiliency experts who have expertise in well-being, health and working with law enforcement and first responder groups, said Cassandra Vieten, clinical psychologist and director of the Center for Mindfulness at UCSD.

Participants will receive education and be evaluated on engagement, satisfaction, health outcomes and accomplishment of agency goals. There will also be a component where community resources and members can contribute to the program, Vieten said.

Ultimately, those behind the program hope it can be replicated across California and nationwide, she said.

“It’s important we provide well-being tools … so there’s trauma resilience that makes it so those traumatic injuries, when they happen, don’t crystallize into post-traumatic stress disorders and affect negatively the health and well-being of the officer, the professional, their family, and or anyone else they may come into contact with,” Vieten said.

Agencies were selected based on their “readiness, willingness and a very thoughtful application that identified several areas that the department was not only willing to receive help in but was willing to commit themselves to working on,” she said.

“The question isn’t whether a law enforcement professional is going to encounter trauma. We know they are going to encounter traumatic injury, meaning facing situations that are beyond the capacity of most people to functionally deal with,” Vieten said.

To better serve the community, they are working to support a workforce that is “better prepared mentally and physically to deal with that incident, so not focus on the aftermath but focus on preparing people to be at their best when they have to meet that demand,” McGowan said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.