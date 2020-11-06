Petaluma police discuss racial topics, protests on ’Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ YouTube series

Emmanuel Acho, a Fox Sports analyst who has become an expert on navigating conversations on uncomfortable racial topics, turned to Petaluma police officers sitting beside him and asked if they’ve ever had a Black person over for dinner.

Their collective reply was no. Acho used that question to make the point that “proximity breeds care and distance breeds fear” as he opened the ninth episode of his popular YouTube series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” which premiered Sunday night.

Officers of the Police Department from Sonoma County’s second-largest city were featured in a candid virtual forum on accountability, perception and protests. Acho and four Petaluma officers, including a retiree, explored the human toll of the boiling racial tension this year between Black Americans, law enforcement and their respective allies.

Retired Petaluma Police Officer John Antonio, Sgt. Garrett Glaviano, Officer Brendan McGovern and Detective Ryan McGreevy represented the department as the main panelists in what Police Chief Ken Savano hopes will serve as an entry point to more local dialogue, and a model for the type of exchanges that can change minds.

“Everyone in the community has to be proactive, but specifically we — as peace officers — we have to be proactive,” Savano said. “I’m not sitting here thinking we’ve done our due diligence (by going on the show). We have a lot of work to do.”

The department’s appearance was the product of a monthslong focus on racial equity in Petaluma, sparked by the May death of George Floyd and renewed scrutiny this year on myriad forms of systemic racism nationwide.

Acho has found an appetite for his style, and his willingness to give white viewers a space to gain perspective. “Uncomfortable Conversations” has garnered nearly 10 million views and over 316,000 subscribers since it launched in June, and featured guests such as actor Matthew McConaughey, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell and home renovation stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Savano and Deputy Chief Brian Miller first learned about the show from Faith Ross, co-founder of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. She emailed an episode of “Uncomfortable Conversations” to several people, including the executive police officers, who said it resonated deeply, and thought Acho’s approach could open some eyes within the department.

The series was then shared internally with every officer as Antonio, head football coach at Casa Grande High School, was asked to use his NFL contacts and get a message to Acho and see if the former professional linebacker could provide training or speak with the department.

Acho and his colleagues were intrigued by the request, Savano said. After both sides met and Acho learned more about Petaluma police, he instead asked if they would come on the show, and Savano agreed.

Roughly two dozen officers, from recruits to top leadership, volunteered to be a part of the conversation. The group traveled to an Oakland studio on Oct. 25, where they held a nearly two-hour discussion and frequently went beyond the four main panelists to Savano, Sgt. Nick McGowan and others in the audience.

The conversation was a wide-ranging exchange. Acho and the officers talked about insights into the Black experience and the complex realities of police work. They discussed Black Lives Matter, the defunding the police issue and how political parties have polarized reforms that many officers support.

Petaluma police are hoping the conversation helps residents feel more comfortable approaching uniformed officers, and shows that they’re open to engaging on difficult topics, said McGovern, a field training officer.

“I hope they see that (in the video) and see it as a sign of respect,” McGovern said. “We want to be uncomfortable and change in whatever way we can.”

Glaviano, a 15-year police veteran, said he was reluctant to be a part of the panel, and was concerned about how their words could be edited and misconstrued. But he was pleased to see the finished product, and thought it gave him more confidence to have discussions about racial injustice.

“The absence of dialogue in these situations is what’s hurting it,” Glaviano said. “You have people trying to pit us against BLM, different groups. For us, it’s about providing public safety where everyone is heard and we can accomplish what we want to do, making people safe.”

Petaluma has a 1% Black population, according to U.S. census data. More than 21% is Latino, and almost 79% is white.

The city is not known for police violence between white officers and Black residents, Acho said in the video. But he thought Petaluma was worth engaging because “we weren’t talking about Kenosha (Wisconsin) until after Jacob Blake was shot,” Acho said. “I fervently believe that an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.”

Ross, who unwittingly provided the catalyst for the department’s appearance, said her local police force represented itself well. Her hope, similar to chief Savano’s, is that this conversation could restart a former community forum on race and ethnicity that used to take place at police substations and connect neighbors.

“My goal and desire is to have Petaluma be the gold standard of other communities of our size, for people to look at us and see what we’re doing and how much we care about each other,” Ross said.

Antonio would welcome it.

“We need more of that,” he said. “If you’re close-minded, we’re never going to resolve any of this.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.