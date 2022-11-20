Petaluma police: Drug Take Back Day disposed of hundreds of pounds of meds locally

Petaluma police have announced that the 23rd Annual Drug Take Back Day was a success, with hundreds of pounds of unwanted medications received locally in just a few hours.

The nationwide event, held late last month on Oct. 29, resulted in approximately 20,450 pounds of prescription drugs disposed of throughout the Bay Area and more than 647,000 pounds nationwide, police said. The Petaluma Police Department was one of many law enforcement agencies participating, by hosting a local drop-off location in the lobby of the police station at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N.

"The Petaluma Police Department is committed to helping our community safely dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs while working to reduce the addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country due to opioid medications," the department said in a news release.

The Safe Medicine Disposal Program is designed to prevent overdoses and protect the environment by safely disposing of unwanted medications. Since the beginning of this program more than 16.6 million pounds of drugs and medications have been collected nationally, police said.

Police also said the Petaluma department has partnered with the Ellis Creek Water Treatment Plant and the Safe Medicine Disposal Program to provide a disposal drop-off location every day in the police station lobby. For more on the program visit www.safemedicinedisposal.org/about.