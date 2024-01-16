A Petaluma man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle collided with a fire hydrant near the roundabout at Petaluma Boulevard S. and Crystal Lane, according to a news release by Petaluma police.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the area at about 3:55 p.m. following a report that a solo vehicle had run into a fire hydrant. Officers arrived on the scene to find a white Ford F-150 with damage to its front, and contacted the solo male occupant, a 41-year-old Petaluma man.

The man showed “objective signs” of alcohol intoxication and was subsequently arrested, police said. After he received a medical clearance at the hospital he was booked at Sonoma County jail.

Something similar happened last month when an alleged drunk driver rammed his vehicle into a fire hydrant on Water Street, according to police.