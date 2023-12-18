Petaluma police say a drunk driver rammed his vehicle into a fire hydrant on Water Street early Sunday morning causing it to spray water everywhere, then fled the scene.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, police said, when a vehicle described as a gray Dodge Challenger struck the hydrant in the 200 block of N. Water Street. Officers arrived to find the broken hydrant with water spraying into the air, but no vehicle nearby, according to a news release.

However, the release said, officers did find the unoccupied Dodge parked “down the road with damage consistent with the collision.” Police were able to get a description of the driver, who had apparently fled on foot, and soon caught up with 36-year-old Kelvin Kelsey of Petaluma walking down Petaluma Boulevard N.

According to the release, “Kelsey had objective signs of alcohol intoxication and showed impairment while performing field sobriety tests.” Police determined he had been driving the vehicle while intoxicated and placed him under arrest. Kelsey was taken to Sonoma County jail on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run vehicle collision.