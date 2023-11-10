Drivers who get pulled over in Petaluma for a broken or burned-out headlight, taillight, brake light or turn signal may receive a voucher worth up to $250 to cover repairs instead of a fix-it ticket, Petaluma police said.

The Petaluma Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in the North Bay implementing the “Lights On!” program, which formally launched Monday. It joins the San Mateo Police Department as the only other Northern California agency involved in this program, according to the Lights On! website.

"We ... recognize that a fix-it ticket is not the be-all and end-all,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller, who will take over as interim chief of the department after Ken Savano retires this month.

The program aims to ease the financial strain drivers may face with car repairs, support public safety with improved visibility, and reduce the traffic stop anxiety felt by both police and drivers in order to improve community-police relations, said Sherman Patterson, vice president of the Lights On! program.

The Minnesota-based program began at “the epicenter” of police brutality, Sherman said, with a mission to heal police-community relations after Philando Castile was stopped for a broken taillight in 2016 by Falcon Heights, Minn. police officers and then fatally shot.

Lights On! currently operates in 20 states and 160 police departments nationwide, and will provide partial funding for Petaluma police to implement the program.

After an officer pulls over a driver and does initial checks, they will issue a voucher in either Spanish or English instead of a fix-it ticket. Drivers have up to 14 days to redeem their voucher at either Hansel Auto Group, Local Heroes, or another participating provider in their area, Sherman said.

“Hopefully it's incentivizing people to timely repair the things that really are important and bridging that gap,“ Miller said. The back of the voucher will have the information drivers and providers need to go through the process of redeeming it, he said.

Once redeemed, drivers can voluntarily fill out a survey to share their experience. Based on past responses, the program has been incredibly well-received in other communities, Sherman said.

The voucher only requires that the officer fill out the driver’s license plate number, officer’s name and the issue date on the voucher. Miller hopes this will lighten the load for officers to focus on other, more important public safety needs.

“What we've always been sensitive to is we have more fatalities as a result of traffic collisions and traffic accidents in our community than violent crime,” Miller said.

“And so we struggled with how do we implement a program that's going to be effective in treating traffic safety, but not lose the tools that are really important when someone's driving dangerously, when someone's DUI driving or they're speeding,” he said.

The program currently has $12,400 in funding, with $8,400 coming from the Petaluma Police Department and $4,000 from Lights On!, Miller said.

The program doesn’t have a defined sunset date, but is dependent on available funding, and Miller anticipates it will need to be replenished annually, or even sooner depending on demand.

“If the community is supportive of a program like this, we'd welcome assistance or partnerships and support there,” Miller said. He hopes that once it’s in place, it will be “here in perpetuity.”

