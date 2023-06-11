The Petaluma Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in determining the cause of a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital earlier this month.

First-responders were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. June 4, to a car crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of North McDowell Boulevard and Candlewood Drive.

At the scene, police and fire personnel found a woman in the road, who had suffered significant injuries.

The woman was rushed to a local trauma center where she remains in critical condition, the department announced this weekend in a news release.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. As a result, police have not released the woman’s name.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.

Officers believe the driver was heading south on McDowell Boulevard when they attempted to turn left onto Candlewood Drive and struck the woman.

The woman was hit after she stepped off the sidewalk and began to cross Candlewood Drive.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who can provide video evidence or other information to contact investigators at 707-778-4335.

