Petaluma police leading investigation following house fire

Crime scene investigators from the Petaluma Police Department were working at the site of a house fire Sunday morning at Saratoga Court, a cul-de-sac in Petaluma on the east side of Highway 101.

The Petaluma Fire Department responded to Saratoga Court following a 911 call that came in just after 4:31 a.m, according to dispatchers at RedCom, Sonoma County’s dispatch center.

By 8:30 a.m., the Petaluma police had taken over the investigation at the residence in the suburban area northwest of Lucchesi Park.

Fire officials directed a Press Democrat reporter to the police department for comment. Police officials did not immediately provide additional information.

This residential fire was the second in as many days after a fully involved warehouse fire in Sonoma taxed firefighting resources there, causing extensive damage and necessitating a response from 30 firefighters.

Investigators have ruled arson out in that case but continue to zero in on the cause, Schell-Vista Fire Chief Ray Mulas said Sunday morning.

First responders around Sonoma County have contended with sporadic fires over the past few weeks that have damaged or destroyed homes and warehouses, displacing residents and killing some.

Two people died in a house fire in Sebastopol on Jan. 28. That blaze was one of five structure fires that weekend, none of which were ruled to be connected

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88